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[SMM PV Flash] Austria Plans Solar Subsidy Reform with Greater Focus on Storage and Smart Energy Management

Published: Oct 12, 2026 09:23 (GMT+8)
Austria is preparing to reform its solar subsidy mechanism from 2027 after the final 2026 funding round for solar and storage attracted around 43,300 applications within just ten minutes. Under the preliminary proposal, the current system of several fixed application windows each year would be replaced by year-round submissions, while support is expected to shift gradually from traditional investment subsidies toward battery storage incentives. New and existing PV systems seeking support would also be required to integrate smart energy management systems, while inverters used in newly installed solar-plus-storage projects could face “Made in Europe” requirements. The planned changes indicate a policy shift from supporting solar deployment alone toward greater emphasis on storage, intelligent energy management and local supply chains.

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