[SMM Silicon-based PV Morning Meeting Summary] Glass Price Hikes Implemented, Silicon Metal Destocking, Polysilicon Production Cuts Continue to Advance
[SMM Silicon-based PV Morning Meeting Summary: Glass Price Hikes Implemented, Silicon Metal Destocking, Polysilicon Production Cuts Continue to Advance] China's polysilicon production in October will decline significantly, with production expected to fall below 100,000 mt. In addition to expectations for production cuts at some bases in south-west China due to the dry season, some bases in Xinjiang and other regions also face expectations for production cuts under coordinated reduction efforts.