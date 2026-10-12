The Australian government has formally backed the Global Rooftop Solar Declaration, becoming the first country to publicly support the initiative. The declaration aims to double the number of homes worldwide equipped with rooftop solar from around 150 million to 300 million by 2030. Key priorities include streamlining approval processes for residential solar and storage, expanding access to affordable financing, upgrading distribution networks, strengthening consumer protection and safety standards, and improving local installation and maintenance training. With rooftop solar already installed on around 35% of Australian homes, the country’s participation could support wider adoption of distributed solar and residential storage models globally.