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China's Secondary Aluminum Ingot Inventory Drops by 671 MT in Major Consumption Areas

Published: Oct 12, 2026 09:18 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[SMM Aluminum Flash] China's secondary aluminum ingot inventory in the three major consumption areas stood at 10,448 mt today, down 671 mt from the previous trading day.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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