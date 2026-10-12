Metalsource Mining announced Phase 2 exploration drilling at Silver Hill, North Carolina, targeting IP anomalies approximately 1,120 metres north of the known mineralization. A second rig and night shift have been added to support near-mine expansion and testing farther afield.

SH26-34 visually intersected approximately 20 metres of mineralization in core, with assays pending. Gold-silver-lead-zinc mineralization has also been identified in subcrop 240 metres northeast.