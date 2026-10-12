Baosteel Announcement on Adjusting Domestic Futures Selling Prices of Sheets & Plates for November 2026

[Announcement of Baosteel's Adjustment of Domestic Futures Selling Prices for Sheets & Plates in November 2026]
After study and decision, Baosteel's domestic sales prices for sheets & plates in November 2026 are adjusted on the basis of October 2026 as follows (all prices below are tax-exclusive unless otherwise noted):
I. Hot-rolled
Base price unchanged.
II. Heavy plate
Base price unchanged.
III. Pickled
Base price unchanged.
IV. Cold-rolled
Base price unchanged.
V. Hot-dip galvanized
Base price unchanged.
VI. Electrogalvanized
Base price unchanged.
VII. Zn-Al-Mg coated steel with medium aluminum content
Base price unchanged.
VIII. Zn-Al-Mg coated steel with high aluminum content
Base price unchanged.
IX. Al-Zn coated
Base price unchanged.
X. Color-coated
Base price unchanged.
XI. Non-oriented silicon steel
Base price unchanged.
XII. Grain-oriented silicon steel
Base price unchanged.
XIII. Seamless pipe
Base price unchanged.
XIV. Welded pipe
Base price unchanged.
XV. Wire rod
Base price unchanged.
XVI. Bar
Base price unchanged.
XVII. Adjustments to alloy surcharges and coating/plating surcharges are detailed in the November 2026 price list.
XVIII. The above price adjustment notice takes effect from the date of publication.
XIX. The right to interpret this price adjustment notice belongs to the Marketing Center of Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (Baosteel International).
Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.
Marketing Center (Baosteel International)
October 10, 2026