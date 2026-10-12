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Baosteel Announcement on Adjusting Domestic Futures Selling Prices of Sheets & Plates for November 2026

Published: Oct 12, 2026 09:07 (GMT+8)

[Announcement of Baosteel's Adjustment of Domestic Futures Selling Prices for Sheets & Plates in November 2026]

After study and decision, Baosteel's domestic sales prices for sheets & plates in November 2026 are adjusted on the basis of October 2026 as follows (all prices below are tax-exclusive unless otherwise noted):
I. Hot-rolled

Base price unchanged.

II. Heavy plate

Base price unchanged.

III. Pickled

Base price unchanged.

IV. Cold-rolled

Base price unchanged.

V. Hot-dip galvanized

Base price unchanged.

VI. Electrogalvanized

Base price unchanged.

VII. Zn-Al-Mg coated steel with medium aluminum content

Base price unchanged.

VIII. Zn-Al-Mg coated steel with high aluminum content

Base price unchanged.

IX. Al-Zn coated

Base price unchanged.

X. Color-coated

Base price unchanged.

XI. Non-oriented silicon steel

Base price unchanged.

XII. Grain-oriented silicon steel

Base price unchanged.

XIII. Seamless pipe

Base price unchanged.

XIV. Welded pipe

Base price unchanged.

XV. Wire rod

Base price unchanged.

XVI. Bar

Base price unchanged.

XVII. Adjustments to alloy surcharges and coating/plating surcharges are detailed in the November 2026 price list.

XVIII. The above price adjustment notice takes effect from the date of publication.

XIX. The right to interpret this price adjustment notice belongs to the Marketing Center of Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (Baosteel International).

Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.

Marketing Center (Baosteel International)

October 10, 2026

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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Baosteel Announcement on Adjusting Domestic Futures Selling Prices of Sheets & Plates for November 2026 - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)