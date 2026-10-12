[SMM PV Flash] PowerChina Commissions Integrated PV, CSP and Molten Salt Storage Project

PowerChina has completed grid connection of an integrated solar PV and concentrated solar power project in Gonghe, Qinghai province. The project combines photovoltaic generation, tower-based CSP, molten salt thermal storage and power-to-heat technology within a single system. The CSP section includes eight hours of molten salt storage, while electric heaters can convert surplus PV electricity into thermal energy for storage. The stored heat can later be used to generate electricity during evening peak demand or periods of low solar irradiation, improving dispatchability and reducing solar curtailment. The project demonstrates a hybrid approach that combines PV generation with thermal storage to provide longer-duration energy shifting and greater flexibility in high-renewable power systems.