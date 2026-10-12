SHFE tin SN2610 fell 4.50% overnight, breaking below 390,000 yuan to a three-month low. LME tin closed at $53,000/mt on October 9 [SMM Tin Morning Meeting Summary]

SMM Tin Morning Brief | SHFE tin SN2610 fell 4.50% overnight, breaking below 390,000 to a three-month low; LME tin closed at $53,000/mt on Oct 9, pressured by macro and chip stocks — Oct 12, 2026 (Monday)

1. Futures

The most-traded SHFE tin SN2610 contract closed at 391,410 yuan/mt in the daytime session (15:00, Oct 9), down 17,180 yuan or 4.23% from the previous settlement of 408,590; the night session (21:00, Oct 9 – 01:00, Oct 10) extended the decline, with the actual close breaking below the 390,000 mark, down 4.50%. At the end of the night session, the most-traded contract rolled to SN2611, which opened at 395,990 yuan/mt on Oct 8, the first trading day after the holiday, with a previous settlement of 391,170 yuan/mt.

LME tin was the strongest base metal on the LME last Friday, leading the gains in the base metals complex.

LME 3M tin: closed at $53,000/mt on Oct 9, up $1,553 or 3.02% from the prior close. The intraday range was $51,450-53,385/mt; LME Cash Bid/Offer was quoted at 52,850/52,900, and 15M Bid/Offer at 53,260/53,310, with the backwardation structure persisting.

3. Inventory

LME tin inventory stood at 4,310 mt, down 15 mt or 0.35% WoW, at a five-year low; SHFE tin warrants totaled 4,326 mt (SHFE warrant daily report, Oct 8), up 168 mt WoW, hovering at low levels; SMM China tin ingot social inventory saw a mild buildup of 117 mt in the first week after the holiday.

4. Macro

The US Fed's September FOMC minutes (released Oct 7) showed officials were divided on the logic for further rate hikes; the federal funds rate was maintained at 3.75%-4.00%, with EFFR at 3.88% on Oct 8. The 10-year US Treasury yield was 5.22% and the 30-year 5.60% (Oct 8, Fed H.15). On oil, Brent rebounded to $103.9/bbl (Oct 9), with expectations fluctuating around Hormuz shipping in the Middle East. CME FedWatch (Oct 9): probability of the Fed holding rates unchanged in October at 82.3%, and a 25bp hike at 17.7%; probability of holding unchanged in December at 18.7%, and a cumulative 25bp hike at 67.6%.

5. Fundamentals

Mine side: Myanmar Wa State production resumptions remain below expectations, with the rainy season and explosives controls continuing to disrupt tin concentrate imports; Indonesia's PT Timah reported H1 2026 tin-in-concentrate production of 12,232 mt and refined tin of 10,865 mt (company announcement); DRC Alphamin reported Q3 2026 tin-in-concentrate production of 5,030 mt (15,069 mt in the first three quarters combined), with a Q3 average selling price of $54,374/mt and AISC of $20,642/mt (company announcement, Oct 6), and the company has increased rainy-season transport capacity and fuel reserves; Peru's Minsur reported Q2 2026 San Rafael tin-in-concentrate production of 7,359 mt and B2 tailings of 2,152 mt, totaling 9,511 mt (Minsur announcement). Peru's government declared a 60-day state of emergency in 707 districts across 17 regions on 10/11 due to drought.

Smelting: Tin Industry Co.'s tin branch began routine maintenance shutdowns on 9/30, expected to last no more than 45 days (company announcement); Yunnan 40% tin concentrate TCs held steady at 18,000 yuan/mt (SMM); September refined tin production rebounded slightly MoM, with post-holiday supply-side maintenance impacts continuing.

Demand: Downstream buyers engaged in phased bargain restocking after the post-holiday sharp decline, but the September peak season underperformed expectations; the AI solder narrative remained under pressure, with OpenAI's annualized revenue of about $50 billion falling far short of market expectations, and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropping over 3% on 10/9, dragging down tin's computing-power metal demand growth expectations.