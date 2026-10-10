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Iran Attacks LPG Carrier in Hormuz, Houthi Mines Threaten Bab el-Mandeb, Energy Routes Under Pressure

Published: Oct 10, 2026 22:09 (GMT+8)
Iran attacked an LPG carrier in the Strait of Hormuz, and Houthi forces laid mines in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, putting the world’s two critical energy shipping corridors under pressure simultaneously.According to Xinhua News Agency, the navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement on the 9th that future actions against violating vessels will not be limited to the Strait of Hormuz. Any ship navigating through unauthorized routes without permission will face “severe punishment.”The statement said that in the past few hours, the navy struck a “large” vessel carrying liquefied petroleum gas that attempted to cross the strait via an “illegal” route.

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