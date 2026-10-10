Middle East Tensions Drive Global Tanker Rates to Record Highs Amid Inflation Fears

The deteriorating situation in the Middle East is transmitting to the global economy through the energy shipping market. This week, international tanker freight rates climbed to historic peaks as the scale of exchanges of fire between the US and Iran expanded, intensifying market concerns about resurgent inflationary pressure.According to data from the Baltic Exchange, freight rates for very large crude carriers (VLCCs) from the Gulf of Oman to China surged this week to around 450 on the Worldscale, or 4.5 times the normal benchmark rate, equivalent to about $11.5 per barrel, setting the highest record since the route was opened.