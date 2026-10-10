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[Energy storage: LONGi starts production at Suzhou base, grid-scale integration capacity targeted at 50GWh]

Published: Oct 10, 2026 19:47 (GMT+8)
LONGi's Suzhou base officially started production on Oct 9, covering containerized storage, C&I storage and control cabinets. Its grid-scale integration line will have 31GWh annualized capacity from October, expanding to 50GWh in 2027, plus over 10,000 C&I units per year by end-October. LONGi acquired control of Jingko Energy (about 62% voting rights) in Nov 2025; cumulative storage orders exceeded 3GWh in H1 2026, with a 6GWh shipment target for the full year.

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LONGi's Suzhou base officially started production on Oct 9, covering c - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)