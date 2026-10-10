[SMM Energy Storage Battery Cell Market Weekly Review 9.3] Energy storage battery cell prices pull back slightly, and production schedule growth will rebound significantly in Q4.

[SMM Analysis] ESS battery cell prices edged down this week, tracking raw material fluctuations, but with supply-demand conditions remaining tight, room for a sharp price pullback is limited. China's ESS battery production rose 4.92% MoM in September, a slower pace than August, mainly due to the ramp-up progress of large-capacity cell production lines and supply disruptions for some upstream raw materials. Entering Q4, as large-cell production lines continue to ramp up, production efficiency improves, and raw material supply disruptions gradually ease, the industry's production schedule growth is expected to rebound. Current enterprise production plans already reflect a trend of gradually accelerating growth in October-November, and overall production activity for ESS battery cells remains at a relatively high level.