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[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Prices in west Liaoning may stay in the doldrums, but downside is limited

Published: Oct 10, 2026 17:46 (GMT+8)
Iron ore concentrate prices in west Liaoning have declined notably, with current 66-grade iron ore concentrates priced at 650-660 yuan/mt. Most mines and beneficiation plants are in a state of shutdown, leaving overall supply relatively tight; however, steel mills are facing significant losses, and their overall desire to bargain down prices is relatively strong.

[SMM China Ore Brief]

Iron ore concentrate prices in west Liaoning have declined notably, with 66% grade iron ore concentrates currently priced at 650-660 yuan/mt. Most mines and beneficiation plants are in a state of suspension, keeping overall supply relatively tight; however, steel mills are suffering significant losses and have a strong desire to bargain down prices. Market transactions are currently sluggish, and suspended mines and beneficiation plants show no clear willingness to resume production. Overall, iron ore prices are expected to remain in the doldrums in the short term, but the downside is expected to be relatively limited. [SMM Steel]

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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