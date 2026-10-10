Copper Cathode Rod Producers to Boost Operating Rates by 27.11% Post-Holiday Amid Low Inventories

[SMM Copper Cathode Rod Flash] Operating rates of copper cathode rod producers are expected to increase by 27.11 percentage points WoW next week, with operating rates rising significantly. Before the National Day holiday, affected by high copper prices and elevated spot premiums, enterprises were unable to complete part of their planned pre-holiday production as scheduled. During the holiday, downstream buyers continued to pick up goods, leaving finished product inventories low after the holiday. To restock inventories as quickly as possible, enterprises are ramping up production, and with the holiday over and production returning to normal, operating rates are expected to rise notably next week.