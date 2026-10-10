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Copper Plate/Sheet and Strip Industry Sees 1.14% MoM Rise in Operating Rate, Up 8.50% YoY in September 2026

Published: Oct 10, 2026 17:36 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
According to SMM, the comprehensive operating rate of the copper plate/sheet and strip industry rose 1.14 percentage points MoM in September 2026, up 8.50% YoY, with the industry operating rate remaining at a high level.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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