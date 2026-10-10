[SMM Sheets & Plates Daily Review] Sheets & plates to consolidate in the short term

[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Prices in west Liaoning may stay in the doldrums, but downside is limited

Iron ore concentrate prices in west Liaoning have declined notably, with current 66-grade iron ore concentrates priced at 650-660 yuan/mt. Most mines and beneficiation plants are in a state of shutdown, leaving overall supply relatively tight; however, steel mills are facing significant losses, and their overall desire to bargain down prices is relatively strong.