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Speira Opens €40M Aluminum Recycling Furnace in Germany, Adding 60,000 mt/year Capacity

Published: Oct 10, 2026 17:01 (GMT+8)
Source: aluminiumtoday.com
[SMM Aluminum Express News] Speira inaugurates €40 million aluminum recycling furnace in Germany, adding 60,000 mt/year of capacity. European aluminum rolling and recycling producer Speira inaugurated a new recycling furnace at its Rheinwerk facility in Neuss, Germany, on October 8. The €40 million investment adds approximately 60,000 mt/year of aluminum recycling capacity and includes upgrades to one of the facility's four casting lines, alongside additional storage capacity for 6,500 mt of used beverage-can scrap. The furnace is also hydrogen-ready, allowing future conversion once the site gains access to hydrogen infrastructure.

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