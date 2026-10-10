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Drilling Progress at the Palmer Polymetallic Deposit in Alaska

Published: Oct 10, 2026 15:59 (GMT+8)
Source: Ministry of Natural Resources of the People's Repu

Vizsla Copper reported that recent drilling at its Palmer copper-zinc project in southeastern Alaska, US, indicates high-grade zinc potential on the property, according to Mining.com.

The company said on Wednesday that step-out hole CMR26-215 at the AG deposit intersected 21 metres grading 4.79% zinc, 0.14% copper, 116.9 g/t silver, and 0.27 g/t gold from a depth of 180.3 metres. This included a 7-metre interval grading 5.46% zinc, 0.17% copper, 207.5 g/t silver, and 0.45 g/t gold from 182 metres.

The Palmer project is located near the US-Canada border, approximately 60 kilometres from tidewater, and covers an area of about 330 square kilometres. It is a volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit. The mine was acquired by Vizsla Copper in 2025 and has seen historical investment of $116 million (C$164 million) and 96,000 metres of drilling.

"The AG deposit is an important component of the existing Palmer resource, and the latest results provide greater confidence in the size and continuity of the deposit's core," said CEO Craig Parry.


Resource Update


Following completion of all three infill holes from the 2026 AG deposit drilling programme, Vizsla plans to use the new results to refine the geological model and update the Palmer project resource estimate in Q1 next year.

Other results released on Wednesday include hole CMR26-211, which intersected 37.2 metres grading 3.62% zinc, 0.16% copper, 26.1 g/t silver, and 0.21 g/t gold from 145.1 metres. This included a 12.8-metre interval grading 7.79% zinc, 0.31% copper, 31.7 g/t silver, and 0.19 g/t gold from 169.5 metres.

Vizsla Copper has been expanding its drilling programme since early this year after discovering high-grade mineralisation at Zone 1 and new mineralisation at the HG prospect. The 2026 drilling programme aims to expand known resources and test new targets across the Palmer area.

The recently completed drilling at the AG deposit is the first at the deposit since 2019.


Polymetallic Mineralising System


The 2025 resource estimate for the Palmer polymetallic project is as follows:

Indicated ore resources total 4.77 million mt grading 1.69% copper, 5.17% zinc, 0.14% lead, 28.4 g/t silver, and 20.6% barite. This equates to 178 million lb copper, 543 million lb zinc, 14.2 million lb lead, 4.35 million oz silver, 43,900 oz gold, and 980,400 mt barite.

Inferred ore resources total 12 million mt grading 0.57% copper, 3.92% zinc, 0.47% lead, 66.3 g/t silver, 0.33 g/t gold, and 25.5% barite. This equates to 151.5 million lb copper, 1.04 billion lb zinc, 125.2 million lb lead, 25.6 million oz silver, 128,100 oz gold, and 3.1 million mt barite.

The AG deposit is particularly rich in silver and is a major component of the project's inferred resources.

The company has not yet published an economic study, cost estimate, or development plan for Palmer.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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