17.948 Billion! Far East Smarter Energy Releases Its Multi-Million-Dollar Order Report for the First Three Quarters

On October 8, Far East Smarter Energy (600869) announced that in September 2026, the company received contract orders of over RMB 10 million from its subsidiaries, totaling RMB 1.412 billion.From January to September 2026, the company received contract orders of over RMB 10 million from its subsidiaries, totaling RMB 17.948 billion.

Smart Cable Network/Power Business: From January to September, cumulative contract orders of over RMB 10 million reached RMB 13.035 billion; in September, contract orders of over RMB 10 million reached RMB 990 million.

Smart Battery Energy Storage/Computing Power AI Business: From January to September, cumulative contract orders of over RMB 10 million reached RMB 4.238 billion, up 126.38% YoY; in September, contract orders of over RMB 10 million reached RMB 172 million.

Smart Airport Business: From January to September, cumulative contract orders of over RMB 10 million reached RMB 676 million; in September, contract orders of over RMB 10 million reached RMB 250 million, up 837.38% YoY and up 2,245.64% MoM.

SMM Electrical Industry Conference: Far East Smarter Energy Confirms Attendance!