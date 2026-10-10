[During the September peak season, the housing markets in key cities remained highly active]

As policy dividends continued to take effect and housing consumption demand kept being released, the real estate market sustained its recovery in September, with second-hand home transactions in key cities expanding and the September peak season delivering a strong performance. Data from the China Index Academy showed that in September, second-hand home market activity continued to fluctuate at highs, with 119,000 second-hand homes transacted across 20 key cities, up 7.4% YoY. In the first nine months of this year, 1.118 million second-hand homes were transacted in these 20 key cities, up 6.4% YoY. Among them, second-hand home markets in cities such as Beijing and Shanghai continued to see expanding transaction volumes. In September, Beijing and Shanghai recorded 16,000 and 24,000 second-hand home transactions, up 13.7% and 3.3% MoM, respectively. Notably, Shanghai's second-hand home transaction volume rose 17.2% YoY in September, marking seven consecutive months of YoY growth.