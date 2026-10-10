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EU Designates Finland's Arctial Aluminum Project as Strategic, Boosting Supply Chain Security

Published: Oct 10, 2026 14:14 (GMT+8)

Recently, the European Commission officially designated the Arctial aluminum project in Finland as a Strategic Project under the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA). This is the first aluminum smelter planned to be built in Europe in more than 30 years, and it holds significant importance for improving Europe's heavy reliance on imported primary aluminum.

Currently, over 60% of Europe's primary aluminum is sourced from outside the region, posing a prominent supply chain security risk. The project is located in the Kokkola-Kronoby area of Finland, with a total investment of 4.7 billion euros. Once completed, it will boost Europe's primary aluminum capacity by about 20%, providing a critical raw material guarantee for Europe's industrial, energy transition, and national defense sectors.

In terms of economic benefits, the project will directly create 1,200 jobs. According to an assessment by the Finnish consulting firm Ramboll, including indirect jobs across upstream and downstream sectors, it will drive employment for 8,500 people in total. After commissioning, it is expected to boost Finland's GDP by 0.7% and generate over 600 million euros in new tax revenue annually.

Arctial stated that Finland has abundant low-carbon electricity and a stable business environment, offering superior conditions for developing the aluminum industry. Securing the EU strategic designation is an important milestone for the project, marking a step closer to the final investment decision. The enterprise will continue to engage with all parties to advance the project's implementation.

Arctial CEO Torbjörn Sternsjö noted that Europe urgently needs more reliable raw material supply. The project will both help Europe achieve supply chain autonomy and bring long-term economic benefits to Finland. Board Chairman Pekka Vuoramo stated that substantial work remains to be completed, and the company will join forces with all parties to steadily advance the project.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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