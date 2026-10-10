Prices outside China remain stable for now, while non-China industry chain construction accelerates [SMM Rare Earth Overseas Weekly Review]
Overseas rare earth prices remained largely stable this week, with mediocre trading. The EU adjusted its sanctions list against Russia, giving a green light to Estonia's rare earth processing needs. Aclara expanded its separation scope and commissioned a metallization demonstration plant, Lynas acquired the Caldeira project in Brazil, and LS Group advanced the South Korea-Vietnam ex-China magnet supply chain. In rare earth-free magnets, Niron secured a $150 million loan from the US Department of Defense and investment from Honda, while Moog will jointly showcase related solutions. Indonesia and the US discussed cooperation in rare earths and other areas.