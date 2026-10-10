【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 Critical Metals Corp announced that the Greenland government has approved the construction and closure permit for its Tanbreez rare earth mine, valid until 2050. The permit authorizes mining of 19 rare earth/rare-scattered elements, including heavy rare earths such as Dy, Tb, and Y, as well as PrNd. CEO Tony Sage called it a milestone, providing a clear operating pathway to 2050. The next step is final operating permits. The PEA shows a pre-tax NPV of US$2.7 billion and US$3.4 billion at 12.5% and 15% discount rates, respectively, with an IRR of 180% and payback under three years.