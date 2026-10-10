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[SMM Computing Power News] A100 80G second-hand machine reported again at 1.16 million

Published: Oct 10, 2026 13:04 (GMT+8)
SMM has learned that another batch of 2 A100 80G complete machines is being offered for sale, equipped with 32-core processors, priced at 1.16 million yuan per unit. The used machines are tested but not guaranteed, and come with 1TB of memory and 2 200G IB network cards. SMM believes that Nvidia used machines have a stable trading market and pricing, and the used asset market and pricing contribute to the development of asset exit mechanisms for financial leasing projects.

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