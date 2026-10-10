On October 9, the Australian Energy Regulator published an additional discussion paper on its draft 2026 Rate of Return Instrument for electricity and gas networks. The paper addresses further analysis of equity beta and market risk premium recommendations from the Independent Panel.

Written submissions are due by close of business on October 23 and must address the consultation questions. The regulator will consider them alongside existing submissions and evidence, while retaining December 2026 as its target for the final decision. The review began in August 2025, with a draft decision published in May 2026.