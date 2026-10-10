On October 9, New Zealand’s Electricity Authority published its May–August 2026 update on Market Development Advisory Group recommendations. Of 31 recommendations, 15 had been actioned and another 11 were progressing, bringing the combined total to 26.

The Authority will develop an overarching frequency management strategy with the System Operator, including potential new ancillary services. It aims to publish an issues and options paper in early 2027. It is also scoping the Distribution Pricing for Flex project to support demand-side flexibility and link its value to network conditions at specific times and locations.