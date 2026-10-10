On October 9, Malaysia tabled Budget 2027, including RM15 billion in national grid investment by Tenaga Nasional. UEM Lestra will invest RM1 billion, including storage at Kuala Lumpur International Airport and a 1 GW hybrid energy project in Johor.

The RM1 billion KWAP Climate Fund will support renewable energy and decarbonisation projects. Green technology tax incentives will be enhanced and extended through December 31, 2030, with investment tax allowances of up to 100% for eligible green technology projects, EV charging stations and green technology assets purchased for companies’ own use.