From September 25 to October 7, Xinjiang exported 5.263 billion kWh of electricity, averaging more than 400 million kWh daily. DC transmission corridors delivered 4.661 billion kWh, accounting for 88.56% of total exports.

The Hami–Chongqing ±800 kV UHVDC project transmitted 1.374 billion kWh, up 339% year on year. The Zhundong–Wannan ±1,100 kV UHVDC project delivered 1.875 billion kWh, with a daily peak of 146 million kWh. Xinjiang’s outbound transmission corridors operated without faults during the holiday period.