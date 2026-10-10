On October 9, the National Energy Administration’s Northwest office opened consultation on Qinghai’s draft frequency regulation market rules. Comments will be accepted from October 10 to November 10. The proposed market would use day-ahead bidding and preliminary clearing, intraday rolling clearing and real-time dispatch, with 96 fifteen-minute periods daily.

Regulation mileage bids would range from RMB0–10/MW, with a clearing price capped at RMB10/MW. Standalone storage would need at least 10 MW and two-hour duration. Its aggregate awarded regulation capacity would initially be capped at 50% of provincial requirements. Payments would reflect regulation mileage, performance and clearing prices.