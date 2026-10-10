On October 9, China published central government guidelines on developing new quality productive forces. The guidelines call for a power system with a high renewable share, improved renewable integration and dispatch policies, orderly development of advanced nuclear fission, and major application demonstrations.

The guidelines also call for expanding green energy industries, developing zero-carbon factories and industrial parks, and controlling both total carbon emissions and emissions intensity. They require broader emissions trading coverage, improved allowance allocation, faster development of voluntary emissions reduction trading, and improvements to the unified national green certificate market.