logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

【SMM News Flash】 China Calls for a High-Renewables Power System and Unified Green Certificate Market

Published: Oct 10, 2026 11:42 (GMT+8)

On October 9, China published central government guidelines on developing new quality productive forces. The guidelines call for a power system with a high renewable share, improved renewable integration and dispatch policies, orderly development of advanced nuclear fission, and major application demonstrations.

The guidelines also call for expanding green energy industries, developing zero-carbon factories and industrial parks, and controlling both total carbon emissions and emissions intensity. They require broader emissions trading coverage, improved allowance allocation, faster development of voluntary emissions reduction trading, and improvements to the unified national green certificate market.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
17.948 Billion! Far East Smarter Energy Releases Its Multi-Million-Dollar Order Report for the First Three Quarters
1 hour ago
17.948 Billion! Far East Smarter Energy Releases Its Multi-Million-Dollar Order Report for the First Three Quarters
Read More
17.948 Billion! Far East Smarter Energy Releases Its Multi-Million-Dollar Order Report for the First Three Quarters
17.948 Billion! Far East Smarter Energy Releases Its Multi-Million-Dollar Order Report for the First Three Quarters
1 hour ago
【SMM News Flash】 Australia Opens Further Consultation on 2026 Network Rate of Return Rules
4 hours ago
【SMM News Flash】 Australia Opens Further Consultation on 2026 Network Rate of Return Rules
Read More
【SMM News Flash】 Australia Opens Further Consultation on 2026 Network Rate of Return Rules
【SMM News Flash】 Australia Opens Further Consultation on 2026 Network Rate of Return Rules
On October 9, the Australian Energy Regulator published an additional discussion paper on its draft 2026 Rate of Return Instrument for electricity and gas networks. The paper addresses further analysis of equity beta and market risk premium recommendations from the Independent Panel. Written submissions are due by close of business on October 23 and must address the consultation questions. The regulator will consider them alongside existing submissions and evidence, while retaining December 2026 as its target for the final decision. The review began in August 2025, with a draft decision published in May 2026.
4 hours ago
【SMM News Flash】 New Zealand Updates Power Market Reforms, Plans Frequency Management Strategy
4 hours ago
【SMM News Flash】 New Zealand Updates Power Market Reforms, Plans Frequency Management Strategy
Read More
【SMM News Flash】 New Zealand Updates Power Market Reforms, Plans Frequency Management Strategy
【SMM News Flash】 New Zealand Updates Power Market Reforms, Plans Frequency Management Strategy
On October 9, New Zealand’s Electricity Authority published its May–August 2026 update on Market Development Advisory Group recommendations. Of 31 recommendations, 15 had been actioned and another 11 were progressing, bringing the combined total to 26. The Authority will develop an overarching frequency management strategy with the System Operator, including potential new ancillary services. It aims to publish an issues and options paper in early 2027. It is also scoping the Distribution Pricing for Flex project to support demand-side flexibility and link its value to network conditions at specific times and locations.
4 hours ago
Related News
news
17.948 Billion! Far East Smarter Energy Releases Its Multi-Million-Dollar Order Report for the First Three Quarters
Oct 10, 2026 14:50 (GMT+8)
news
【SMM News Flash】 Australia Opens Further Consultation on 2026 Network Rate of Return Rules
Oct 10, 2026 11:43 (GMT+8)
news
【SMM News Flash】 New Zealand Updates Power Market Reforms, Plans Frequency Management Strategy
Oct 10, 2026 11:43 (GMT+8)
news
【SMM News Flash】 Malaysia Unveils RM15 Billion Grid Investment in Budget 2027
Oct 10, 2026 11:43 (GMT+8)