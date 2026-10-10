【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 Toronto-listed rare earth developer Aclara Resources is expanding the scope of its proposed Louisiana separation facility, Project Dynamo, to include yttrium, gadolinium, and samarium alongside the original PrNd, Dy, and Tb. The company has installed additional solvent extraction units at its pilot plant at Virginia Tech Corporate Research Centre, doubling both scale and technical staff, to validate separation of these elements from ion-adsorption ores in Chile and Brazil. CEO Ramon Barua noted yttrium accounts for 50% of rare earths at the Penco project in Chile and 30% at Carina in Brazil, with Western nations heavily import-dependent. This expands the supply chain from permanent magnets to power generation, aerospace, and AI infrastructure. The Penco project has secured environmental permits and is ready for construction once financing is obtained.