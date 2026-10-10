Lynas Acquires Brazilian Miner Meteoric for $672M in Stock Deal, Expanding Rare Earth Portfolio
【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 Australian rare earth producer Lynas Rare Earths has announced an all-stock acquisition of Brazilian miner Meteoric Resources for A$968 million (approx. US$672 million). Under the agreement, Lynas will acquire all Meteoric shares at a fixed exchange ratio of 0.0207 new Lynas shares per Meteoric share, representing a premium of over 68% to Meteoric's last closing price. Upon completion, Lynas will gain Meteoric's Caldeira rare earth project in Brazil, potentially expanding its customer base as Western governments push for diversified overseas supply chains.