Borneo Alumina Hits Record 91,793 mt Alumina Shipments in September 2026, Up 66% from August
[SMM Aluminum Express News] Borneo Alumina Indonesia records highest monthly alumina shipments in September 2026, reaching 91,793 mt. PT Borneo Alumina Indonesia (BAI), a subsidiary of Indonesia's state-owned mining group MIND ID through ANTAM and INALUM, reported alumina shipments of 91,793 mt in September 2026, up 66% from 55,267 mt in August. September marked the company's highest monthly shipment volume, with 61.89% delivered to the domestic market and 38.11% exported. BAI's cumulative alumina shipments reached 546,667 mt in 2026 through September, highlighting increasing commercial activity at its 1 million mt/year Smelter Grade Alumina Refinery (SGAR) in Mempawah, West Kalimantan. Based on September's distribution, approximately 56,811 mt was supplied domestically, while 34,982 mt was exported. The increase indicates stronger alumina deliveries, although shipment volumes should not be interpreted as refinery production volumes.