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Yulin New Materials Achieves Breakthrough in High-End Aluminum Alloy Production

Published: Oct 10, 2026 09:55 (GMT+8)
The R&D Center of Yulin New Materials Group successfully completed the production-line trial manufacturing of large-size 2A12 and 7075 aluminum alloy flat casting ingots, producing high-quality casting ingots and achieving a significant phased breakthrough for the company in the field of high-end aluminum semis preparation. As high-value-added key basic materials in aerospace and high-end equipment manufacturing, 2-series and 7-series aluminum alloys are core products for addressing the shortfall in high-end aluminum semis supply within Shaanxi Province. This project has opened up the critical path for transforming pilot-scale results into industrialisation and has accumulated valuable practical experience for the large-scale implementation of high-end aluminum alloys.

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