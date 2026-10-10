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Traxys and Abenójar Sign Long-Term Offtake Agreement for Spanish Tungsten Project El Moto

Published: Oct 10, 2026 09:54 (GMT+8)
[SMM Tungsten Express] Traxys Europe and Abenójar Tungsten have signed a definitive long-term exclusive offtake agreement for tungsten concentrate from the El Moto project in Spain. Traxys will be the exclusive offtaker for a minimum of ten years from commercial production, responsible for marketing, logistics and distribution to industrial consumers worldwide, with pricing linked to the internationally recognized APT price index. El Moto is designated a Strategic Project under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act and is one of the largest tungsten development projects outside China. Construction began in 2026, with first production targeted for Q1 2029. Based on its 2026 Definitive Feasibility Study, the project is expected to produce over 4,000 tonnes of contained WO₃ per year at steady sta

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