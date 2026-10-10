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China and EU Agree on Enhancing Rare Earth Supply Chain Stability and Licensing Cooperation

Published: Oct 10, 2026 09:28 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[SMM Rare Earth Flash] In China-EU trade negotiations, regarding China's rare earth export controls, both sides agreed on the importance of enhancing the predictability and stability of global industry chains and supply chains. China is willing to continue facilitating the approval of export licenses for rare earths and permanent magnets to Europe through the "green channel" mechanism. The EU will continue working with member states to facilitate the resolution of key licensing cases in dual-use areas involving China.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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