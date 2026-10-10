SPIC Launches First Aluminum Flexible Load Test Cell at Ningdong, Aiming for Green and Low-Carbon Innovation

SPIC's first aluminum flexible load test cell was officially energized and put into operation at the Ningdong Branch. The project selected four 400 kA electrolysis cells as test carriers, focusing on breakthroughs in flexible cell structure, automatic control, and flexible production processes. Through cell structure innovation, control system upgrades, and flexible production process reconfiguration, a pilot platform meeting the conditions for flexible regulation tests was established, building a complete technical system for flexible loads on aluminum electrolysis cells and enabling dynamic adjustability of aluminum electrolysis production loads. This is an important technological innovation practice by the group company in proactively serving the construction of new-type power systems, promoting the green and low-carbon transformation of the nonferrous metallurgy industry, and exploring quality and efficiency improvements in existing capacity.