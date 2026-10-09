[SMM Tantalum Flash] A trading contact said on 9 October that it was still receiving Rwandan tantalum offers at “4.8+” and had bought no tantalum in the preceding few weeks. Other contacts in the supplied sample described offers above US$4 per kg per grade percentage point. The “4.8+” message did not restate its pricing unit, assay, delivery basis or the dates of the underlying offers. It is a received asking indication, not a transaction price.

The contact said its Rwanda tin flows remained stable, but it had held off buying tantalum while considering air-freight economics and had shifted more attention to West Africa. It reported a Nigerian offer and expressed interest in a Sierra Leone trader; neither was described as a completed tantalum purchase. These conversations show how one buyer is responding to the offers, without establishing a representative Rwanda price or a wider change in trade flows.