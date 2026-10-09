[SMM Tantalum Flash] A trader quotation recorded on 2 October in the supplied survey lists DRC-origin coltan described as 38% Ta₂O₅ at US$60,000 per tonne, or US$60/kg. The sheet marks it CIF, names Dar es Salaam as the origin port and leaves the destination blank. The same trader mentioned US$43/kg for material spanning 6–35% grade. These are two received asking indications from one trader; the survey provides no accepted order or completed-trade evidence.

At the stated 38% grade, US$60/kg calculates to about US$1.58 per kg per grade percentage point. A separate 9 October conversation described traders sourcing from the DRC and routing material through Zambia towards Dar es Salaam, but did not link a shipment to this quoted lot. Assay, quantity and delivery terms still need checking. This small survey sample does not establish a DRC-wide price or a price movement.