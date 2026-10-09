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[SMM Chromium Flash] South Africa’s August HC FeCr Exports Rise 20% MoM to 117,180 mt, Led by Canada and US Shipments

Published: Oct 09, 2026 21:58 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

South Africa’s high-carbon ferrochrome exports rose to 117,180 mt in August 2026, up 20.0% month-on-month from July’s restated 97,618 mt and around 45.8% higher than a year earlier, though still 5.0% below June’s 123,310 mt. Canada’s imports jumped from 1,054 mt to 26,373 mt, making it the largest destination, while the United States rose 128.0% to 26,029 mt. Together the two markets took 44.7% of exports, against 12.8% in July.

China fell 27.5% to 20,505 mt, cutting its share to 17.5% from 29.0% and dropping it to fourth place, as weak demand and ample domestic supply limited its appetite; SMM data show Chinese ferrochrome supply grew 12.94% in the first half of 2026 while stainless-related chrome demand rose only 2.3%. South Korea rose 43.3% to 20,790 mt, while Japan fell 42.1% to 13,727 mt. Merafe expects the ramp-up of the restarted Wonderkop and Boshoek smelters to be fully complete towards the end of the year.

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Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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