South Africa’s high-carbon ferrochrome exports rose to 117,180 mt in August 2026, up 20.0% month-on-month from July’s restated 97,618 mt and around 45.8% higher than a year earlier, though still 5.0% below June’s 123,310 mt. Canada’s imports jumped from 1,054 mt to 26,373 mt, making it the largest destination, while the United States rose 128.0% to 26,029 mt. Together the two markets took 44.7% of exports, against 12.8% in July.

China fell 27.5% to 20,505 mt, cutting its share to 17.5% from 29.0% and dropping it to fourth place, as weak demand and ample domestic supply limited its appetite; SMM data show Chinese ferrochrome supply grew 12.94% in the first half of 2026 while stainless-related chrome demand rose only 2.3%. South Korea rose 43.3% to 20,790 mt, while Japan fell 42.1% to 13,727 mt. Merafe expects the ramp-up of the restarted Wonderkop and Boshoek smelters to be fully complete towards the end of the year.