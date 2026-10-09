South Africa’s chrome ore exports fell to 2.36 million tonnes (2,363.8 kt) in August 2026, down 10.75% month-on-month from July’s restated 2,648.5 kt and below June’s 2.40 million tonnes, making August the weakest month in the April–August series. China took 1,674.4 kt, down 6.09%, but its share rose from 67.3% to 70.8% because exports to all other destinations combined fell 20.35%.

Singapore was the only named destination to grow, rising 10.33% to 224.5 kt, while Indonesia fell 40.0% to 90.0 kt and “Others”, which now includes the UAE, fell 53.4% to 112.6 kt. The pullback traces to the Chinese side of the trade: port inventories stayed near or above 5 million tonnes (5.04 Mt on September 24), the market entered its consumption off-season, and weaker ferrochrome prices squeezed smelter margins. China Customs data show August arrivals from South Africa at 1.89 million tonnes, down 13.13% month-on-month.