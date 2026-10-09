Zimbabwe has taken 19 suspected mineral-export violation cases to court, with 13 involving lithium and chrome, according to a report published by The Herald on October 9, citing the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ). Authorities are tightening export controls through closer coordination among the Ministry of Mines, MMCZ, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and police. MMCZ also reported 33 registered chrome wash plants along the Great Dyke, alongside 36 unregistered plants and 10 still under construction. The corporation is introducing full mineral assays for export consignments to identify economically valuable associated minerals and reduce losses from under-declaration.

The measures point to closer scrutiny of Zimbabwe’s chrome supply chain, extending beyond mining-rights compliance to processing-plant registration, shipment documentation, weighing and mineral-content verification. MMCZ said unregistered plants need to be formalized to bring their output into the regulated marketing system, while authorities plan to strengthen border checks and information-sharing. Tighter enforcement could increase compliance requirements for producers and exporters, although the report does not establish that legitimate chrome shipments have been delayed or that export volumes have been affected.