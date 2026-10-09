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[SMM Nickel Flash News] Indonesia Update — October 9, 2026

Published: Oct 09, 2026 18:20 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

Indonesian nickel ore prices remained unchanged on October 9, according to SMM:

1.2% Ni limonite: $25.5/wmt, unchanged

1.3% Ni limonite: $27.5/wmt, unchanged

1.4% Ni saprolite: $48.7/wmt, unchanged

1.5% Ni saprolite: $54.2/wmt, unchanged

1.6% Ni saprolite: $59.0/wmt, unchanged

Prices are on a CIF Indonesia destination-port basis. Despite stable spot assessments, market sentiment remained weak amid lower nickel prices, reduced HMA and HPM benchmarks, increased ore availability following additional RKAB quota releases, and negative premiums for mainstream saprolite. Cautious smelter procurement may continue to weigh on upstream pricing.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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