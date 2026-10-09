Indonesian nickel ore prices remained unchanged on October 9, according to SMM:
1.2% Ni limonite: $25.5/wmt, unchanged
1.3% Ni limonite: $27.5/wmt, unchanged
1.4% Ni saprolite: $48.7/wmt, unchanged
1.5% Ni saprolite: $54.2/wmt, unchanged
1.6% Ni saprolite: $59.0/wmt, unchanged
Prices are on a CIF Indonesia destination-port basis. Despite stable spot assessments, market sentiment remained weak amid lower nickel prices, reduced HMA and HPM benchmarks, increased ore availability following additional RKAB quota releases, and negative premiums for mainstream saprolite. Cautious smelter procurement may continue to weigh on upstream pricing.