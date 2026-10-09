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MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (October 9)

Published: Oct 09, 2026 18:15 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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[ EUROFER Reports 18% Decline in EU Long Product Imports for H1 2026 ]
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The European Steel Association (EUROFER) published finalized trade data on October 5, 2026, revealing that total EU imports of finished steel products fell by 3% year-on-year in the first half of 2026. The decline was heavily concentrated in the long products segment, which crashed by 18% overall—including a 23% plunge in rebar, a 21% drop in wire rod, and a staggering 47% collapse in heavy section imports. The volumetric decline highlights persistently weak apparent steel consumption across the bloc's construction sector, artificially shielding local mills from excess global supply. [SMM Iron Ore]
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