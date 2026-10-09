logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Coal Flash] BIKE Acquires 72% Stake in Berau Coal Mining Company

Published: Oct 09, 2026 18:12 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

Indonesia’s PT Bhineka Inovasi Ketahanan Energi Tbk (BIKE) has acquired a 72% stake in PT Berau Usaha Mandiri (BUM) through its subsidiary, PT Prambanan Nusantara Energi (PNE), as part of its business diversification into the energy sector.

BUM holds a coal mining area of around 500 hectares in Tanjung Redeb, Berau, East Kalimantan. Around 400 hectares have been explored, with proven coal reserves of approximately 22 million tonnes. BIKE targets annual production of 1.5-2.5 million tonnes from the mine.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Coal Flash] Shaanxi Coal Industry’s September Output Rises 3.02% YoY
1 hour ago
[SMM Coal Flash] Shaanxi Coal Industry’s September Output Rises 3.02% YoY
Read More
[SMM Coal Flash] Shaanxi Coal Industry’s September Output Rises 3.02% YoY
[SMM Coal Flash] Shaanxi Coal Industry’s September Output Rises 3.02% YoY
Shaanxi Coal Industry produced 15 million tonnes of coal in September, up 3.02% year on year. Sales of self-produced coal increased 6.18% to 13.4 million tonnes. From January to September, the company’s coal production totalled 135.48 million tonnes, up 3.91% year on year, according to its operating data disclosure.
1 hour ago
[SMM Coal Flash] Daqin Railway’s September Freight Volume Falls 5.05% YoY
1 hour ago
[SMM Coal Flash] Daqin Railway’s September Freight Volume Falls 5.05% YoY
Read More
[SMM Coal Flash] Daqin Railway’s September Freight Volume Falls 5.05% YoY
[SMM Coal Flash] Daqin Railway’s September Freight Volume Falls 5.05% YoY
Daqin Railway transported 31.38 million tonnes of freight in September, down 5.05% year on year but up 1.52% month on month. Total freight volume from January to September rose 4.10% year on year to 297.58 million tonnes. In addition, the railway began a 20-day autumn maintenance programme on October 7, suspending train operations daily from 9 a.m. to noon. Railway operators are targeting daily transport of 1 million tonnes during the maintenance period.
1 hour ago
[SMM Coal Flash] Mastermyne Secures Tahmoor Mining Services Contract Worth Up to AUD 240 Million
1 hour ago
[SMM Coal Flash] Mastermyne Secures Tahmoor Mining Services Contract Worth Up to AUD 240 Million
Read More
[SMM Coal Flash] Mastermyne Secures Tahmoor Mining Services Contract Worth Up to AUD 240 Million
[SMM Coal Flash] Mastermyne Secures Tahmoor Mining Services Contract Worth Up to AUD 240 Million
Australian mining contractor Mastermyne Group has secured a mining services contract worth up to AUD 240 million for the restart and ongoing operation of Tahmoor Colliery in New South Wales. The contract has an initial two-year term expected to generate gross revenue of around AUD 80 million, with two additional two-year extension options that could increase total revenue to AUD 240 million over six years. The contract is expected to create more than 160 jobs. Tahmoor primarily produces metallurgical coal and is targeting a return to full production in December 2026.
1 hour ago
Related News
news
[SMM Coal Flash] Shaanxi Coal Industry’s September Output Rises 3.02% YoY
Oct 09, 2026 18:12 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Coal Flash] Daqin Railway’s September Freight Volume Falls 5.05% YoY
Oct 09, 2026 18:12 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Coal Flash] Mastermyne Secures Tahmoor Mining Services Contract Worth Up to AUD 240 Million
Oct 09, 2026 18:11 (GMT+8)
news
[India’s Major Port Cargo Traffic Rises 8% in H1 FY26-27, Supporting Steel Raw Material Trade]
Oct 09, 2026 13:10 (GMT+8)