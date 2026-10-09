Indonesia’s PT Bhineka Inovasi Ketahanan Energi Tbk (BIKE) has acquired a 72% stake in PT Berau Usaha Mandiri (BUM) through its subsidiary, PT Prambanan Nusantara Energi (PNE), as part of its business diversification into the energy sector.

BUM holds a coal mining area of around 500 hectares in Tanjung Redeb, Berau, East Kalimantan. Around 400 hectares have been explored, with proven coal reserves of approximately 22 million tonnes. BIKE targets annual production of 1.5-2.5 million tonnes from the mine.