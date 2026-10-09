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Jinglin Packaging Invites You to the 2026 SMM (11th) Conductor and Cable Industry Exhibition

Published: Oct 09, 2026 17:36 (GMT+8)

As the "15th Five-Year Plan" officially kicks off in 2026, the conductor wire/cable and electrical materials industry has entered a critical period of transformation and upgrading. Driven by the dual-carbon strategy, new-type power system construction, energy transition, and AI technology empowerment, sectors such as ultra-high voltage, new energy, computing power centers, and NEVs are developing rapidly, effectively boosting market demand for high-end copper and aluminum conductors and wire/cable materials. The industry faces both opportunities and challenges: copper and aluminum raw material supply remains tight, prices fluctuate significantly, and combined with geopolitical trade and cost fluctuations, enterprise operational and supply chain pressures continue to climb while industry competition intensifies. Meanwhile, aluminum as a substitute for copper and new copper-aluminum composite materials are accelerating their application, and intelligent manufacturing and green low-carbon technologies continue to drive industry quality improvement and upgrading.

Against this backdrop, Shanghai Metals Market (SMM) will host the 2026 SMM (11th) Conductor Wire/Cable Industry Exhibition and Electrical Materials Industry Annual Conference on November 5-6, 2026 in, bringing together resources from the entire industry chain to build a professional and efficient cooperation and exchange platform.SMM, together withShanghai Jinglin Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd., invites industry colleagues to join the conference, working together to help enterprises break through challenges and drive high-quality industry transformation.

Click theto sign up now. We look forward to meeting you at the conference.

Shanghai Jinglin Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.was founded in 1998. In 2002, the first online fully automatic pallet stretch wrapping machine was launched, marking the beginning of the company's development of dozens of automatic packaging equipment lines. Among these, packaging solutions for the copper processing industry include automatic copper plate/sheet and strip packaging lines, automatic copper rod packaging lines, copper coil tube packaging lines, copper straight tube packaging lines, copper strip multi-coil welding lines, and copper busbar packaging lines.

Contact Information

Tel: 400-6556391 / 0519-81187660
Email: sales@jlpack.com
Website:

SMM Conference Contact

Chen Bo
183 7089 1981
chenbo@smm.cn
Scan the QR code to register now

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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