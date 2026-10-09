logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Magnesium market remains weak; transactions improve but trend unchanged [SMM magnesium ingot spot report]

Published: Oct 09, 2026 17:29 (GMT+8)
[Magnesium Market Remains in the Doldrums; Transactions Improve but Price Trend Unchanged] Fugu magnesium ingot mainstream quotations stand at 15,400-15,500 yuan/mt, with FOB quotations at $2,190-2,290/mt. Weak demand in China and overseas, coupled with mounting inventory, has prompted producers to sell at concessions. Market sentiment is pessimistic and cautious, and prices are expected to remain in the doldrums in the short term.

SMM October 9 news:

Today, mainstream quotations for 99.90% magnesium ingot in Fugu were 15,400-15,500 yuan/mt, and mainstream quotations for 99.80% magnesium ingot in Fugu were 15,400-15,500 yuan/mt; China FOB prices were $2,190-2,290/mt.

Today, domestic and export magnesium ingot prices continued to weaken. Mainstream transactions for 99.90% magnesium ingot in Fugu and Shenmu were 15,500 yuan/mt, pulling back slightly, with some lower-quality cargoes transacted as low as 15,400 yuan/mt. Smelters showed increased willingness to sell, and price support loosened. Downstream buyers and traders pushed strongly for lower prices, purchasing only as needed at low levels and remaining cautious overall. Foreign trade FOB quotations were $2,190-2,290/mt, with overseas demand also weak and only limited rigid orders, with deliveries concentrated before the holiday and in mid-to-late October. Magnesium plants continued production during the holiday, while purchasing slowed both in China and overseas. Plant inventories and social inventories kept accumulating, and multiple enterprises sold at discounts to recover funds. Market sentiment was pessimistic, the price center moved lower, and magnesium ingot prices are expected to consolidate on a subdued note in the short term, with continued attention needed on the drag of low-priced cargoes on mainstream quotations.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Supply continues to be released but demand is weak, magnesium ingot runs weak under pressure [SMM magnesium ingot spot flash]
Oct 08, 2026 17:20 (GMT+8)
Supply continues to be released but demand is weak, magnesium ingot runs weak under pressure [SMM magnesium ingot spot flash]
Read More
Supply continues to be released but demand is weak, magnesium ingot runs weak under pressure [SMM magnesium ingot spot flash]
Supply continues to be released but demand is weak, magnesium ingot runs weak under pressure [SMM magnesium ingot spot flash]
[Supply Continues to Release but Demand Remains Weak, Magnesium Ingot Under Pressure] Quotes for magnesium ingot in China's main production areas continued to decline today. Producers showed strong willingness to sell and recoup funds, with supply continuing to release. However, end-use demand in China and overseas remained sluggish, with only rigid-demand transactions concluded. Market sentiment was largely wait-and-see, and inventory pressure mounted. Overall, the market was weak and under pressure ahead of the holiday.
Oct 08, 2026 17:20 (GMT+8)
Latrobe Magnesium's Phase 1B Plant 90% Installed, Targets 2026 Magnesium Production
Oct 08, 2026 15:54 (GMT+8)
Latrobe Magnesium's Phase 1B Plant 90% Installed, Targets 2026 Magnesium Production
Read More
Latrobe Magnesium's Phase 1B Plant 90% Installed, Targets 2026 Magnesium Production
Latrobe Magnesium's Phase 1B Plant 90% Installed, Targets 2026 Magnesium Production
【SMM Magnesium Flash】On October 1st, Latrobe Magnesium released an updated project status, indicating that the installation progress of its Phase 1B demonstration plant in Victoria has reached 90%, marking a significant increase from 70% at the end of August. Overall commissioning is 25% complete, with successful dry test runs of the ball mill and briquetting machine. Key installation activities in the reduction furnace area have been completed, and vacuum testing is currently underway for 30 sets of distillation tanks and condenser components. The company maintains its target of producing the first batch of magnesium metal (purity >98%) by the end of 2026, and project expenditures are being controlled within the original budget of AUD 6.1 million. As the demonstration line gradually commences production, its low-carbon process route for extracting magnesium from lignite ash is expected to undergo industrial verification.
Oct 08, 2026 15:54 (GMT+8)
Magnesium Prices Decline During National Day Holiday, Market Sees Weak Buying Interest and Sideways Trend
Oct 08, 2026 15:34 (GMT+8)
Magnesium Prices Decline During National Day Holiday, Market Sees Weak Buying Interest and Sideways Trend
Read More
Magnesium Prices Decline During National Day Holiday, Market Sees Weak Buying Interest and Sideways Trend
Magnesium Prices Decline During National Day Holiday, Market Sees Weak Buying Interest and Sideways Trend
Magnesium ingot prices softened during the National Day holiday, with the trading focus shifting down to RMB 15,500/mt, some lower-grade cargoes trading as low as RMB 15,450/mt, and export FOB prices falling to USD 2,200/mt. Post-holiday downstream buying remained tepid and sentiment cautious. Sharp near-term declines appear difficult, but upside is also limited, with prices expected to fluctuate within a bottom range.
Oct 08, 2026 15:34 (GMT+8)
Related News
news
Supply continues to be released but demand is weak, magnesium ingot runs weak under pressure [SMM magnesium ingot spot flash]
Oct 08, 2026 17:20 (GMT+8)
news
Latrobe Magnesium's Phase 1B Plant 90% Installed, Targets 2026 Magnesium Production
Oct 08, 2026 15:54 (GMT+8)
news
Magnesium Prices Decline During National Day Holiday, Market Sees Weak Buying Interest and Sideways Trend
Oct 08, 2026 15:34 (GMT+8)
news
Magnesium Ingot Prices Pull Back Under Pressure During National Day Holiday, Market Tug-of-War Intensifies After Holiday [SMM Analysis]
Oct 08, 2026 15:21 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here
Magnesium market remains weak; transactions improve but trend unchanged [SMM magnesium ingot spot report] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)