[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore concentrates prices in the Tangshan area are likely to consolidate on a subdued note

[SMM Daily Review on Domestic Ore]

Domestic ore market prices in Tangshan were lowered noticeably today. The current ex-works price of 66% grade iron ore concentrates on a dry basis with tax included is 900-910 yuan/mt. The most-traded iron ore futures contract drifted lower, and there was almost no inquiry or procurement activity in the domestic concentrates market. A few transactions were executed under previous orders. Shipments of low-grade resources were hindered, and some sellers reluctantly offered discounts to sell. Amid the weak decline in the broader market and low-price orders from some steel enterprises, steel mills overall still have a strong desire to bargain down prices. Local iron ore concentrate prices are expected to consolidate on a subdued note in the near term. [SMM Steel]

