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[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore concentrates prices in the Tangshan area are likely to consolidate on a subdued note

Published: Oct 09, 2026 17:23 (GMT+8)
Domestic ore market prices in Tangshan dropped notably today, with 66% grade iron ore concentrates currently at Ex-works price of 900-910 yuan/mt on a dry basis, tax included. The most-traded iron ore futures contract drifted lower, and there was almost no inquiry or procurement activity in China's concentrates market.

[SMM Daily Review on Domestic Ore]
Domestic ore market prices in Tangshan were lowered noticeably today. The current ex-works price of 66% grade iron ore concentrates on a dry basis with tax included is 900-910 yuan/mt. The most-traded iron ore futures contract drifted lower, and there was almost no inquiry or procurement activity in the domestic concentrates market. A few transactions were executed under previous orders. Shipments of low-grade resources were hindered, and some sellers reluctantly offered discounts to sell. Amid the weak decline in the broader market and low-price orders from some steel enterprises, steel mills overall still have a strong desire to bargain down prices. Local iron ore concentrate prices are expected to consolidate on a subdued note in the near term. [SMM Steel]
 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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