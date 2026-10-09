[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore concentrates prices in the Tangshan area are likely to consolidate on a subdued note

Domestic ore market prices in Tangshan dropped notably today, with 66% grade iron ore concentrates currently at Ex-works price of 900-910 yuan/mt on a dry basis, tax included. The most-traded iron ore futures contract drifted lower, and there was almost no inquiry or procurement activity in China's concentrates market.