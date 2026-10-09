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[SMM Steel]

Published: Oct 09, 2026 16:56 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[Sheets & Plates] Today, export prices for some HRC and other sheets & plates rose $1-2/mt WoW, with HRC transaction prices concentrated in the $492-495/mt range. Overall market trading sentiment improved, but some clients had already purchased heavily before the holiday and have little post-holiday procurement demand.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 09)
Oct 09, 2026 16:01 (GMT+8)
[Sheets & Plates] Today, export prices for some HRC and other sheets & - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)