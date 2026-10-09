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[SMM Lithium News] Zimbabwe: No Reason to Delay Lithium Concentrates Export Ban

Published: Oct 09, 2026 16:32 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
On October 9, Zimbabwe said there is no reason to delay the lithium concentrates export ban set to take effect in January 2027. The country's Information Minister Nick Mangwana noted that lithium miners have been given ample time to prepare for local processing. Zimbabwe earlier suspended lithium concentrates exports in February this year to promote domestic downstream processing and curb illegal shipments, and began distributing quotas after April, but the full ban in 2027 remains on track as originally planned. The country is following the lead of other African nations in seeking to capture greater added value from its natural resources.

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