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Hunan Ruifu Precious Metals Supports SMM in Creating the "2026 SMM Platinum Group Metals and Precious Metals Industry Chain Distribution Map"

Published: Oct 09, 2026 16:22 (GMT+8)

Driven by the dual forces of energy transition and high-end manufacturing upgrades, platinum group metals and gold and silver precious metals have evolved from conventional raw materials into "strategic lifeline metals" supporting critical sectors such as the global hydrogen energy industry, chip manufacturing, automotive exhaust treatment, and healthcare. The industry is currently undergoing a pivotal cycle marked by supply-demand pattern restructuring, intensifying international competition, and a reshuffle of supply chain bargaining power—how to rapidly match upstream and downstream resources, stabilize supply chain costs, and precisely position market strategies has become a core survival issue for every enterprise across the industry chain.

To comprehensively integrate high-quality industry resources and clearly present the latest industrial landscape, we sincerely invite benchmark enterprises across all segments of the platinum group metals and gold and silver precious metals entire industry chain to jointly build a collaborative industry chain navigation platform, driving the high-quality and efficient development of the precious metals industry through superior chain efficiency, and helping the platinum group and precious metals industry advance with high quality. We look forward to the active participation of colleagues from all sectors!

Hunan Ruifu Precious Metals Co., Ltd.

Hunan Ruifu Precious Metals Co., Ltd. was established in 2023 and is located in the National Circular Economy Demonstration Park, Yongxing County Economic Development Zone, Hunan Province.The company specializes in the raw material trading of precious metals including gold, silver, platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium, serving clients across the jewelry industry, fine chemicals, electronics industry, laboratories, and individual investors. Upholding integrity as its foundation and strictly controlling quality, the company is committed to providing clients with stable and reliable precious metals trading solutions, including market price references, spot transactions, and scrap disposal.

Contact Information

Chairman: Guo Minyong 13907354868

Business Manager: Li Linhui 15217347371

SMM Joint Production Contact

Zhang Yanan

18321061616 (same as WeChat)

zhangyanan@smm.cn

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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