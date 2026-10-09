Urgent Restocking Demand, Secondary Copper Rod Enterprises Quote More Actively [SMM Secondary Copper Daily Review]

SMM October 9

At 11:30 today, the futures closing price was 110,910 yuan/mt, down 800 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. The average spot premium was 540 yuan/mt, down 170 yuan/mt MoM from the previous trading day. Today, secondary copper raw material prices fell 300 yuan/mt MoM. The secondary copper raw material sales sentiment index dropped to 2.51, while the purchasing sentiment index rose to 2.07. The price difference between copper cathode and copper scrap was 3,979 yuan/mt, down 625 yuan/mt MoM. The price difference between copper cathode rod and secondary copper rod was 1,250 yuan/mt. According to the SMM survey, copper prices stopped falling during the day, which boosted purchasing confidence among many secondary copper rod enterprises. In contrast, secondary copper raw material traders were reluctant to sell at low copper prices. Therefore, today's secondary copper raw material market was mainly driven by purchasing from secondary copper rod enterprises, with relatively low transaction activity.