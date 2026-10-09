Prices have changed since last week: steel wire held at USD 505/metric ton, slabs moved from USD 490 to USD 490/metric ton, HRC rose from USD 520 to USD 525/metric ton, and billets held at USD 475/metric ton EXW. The market was relatively quiet, particularly in Indonesia, as Chinese steel producers, the main driving force, only resumed operations on October 8, 2026. Since then, several developments could shift market dynamics, including Vietnamese steel prices and rising raw material costs, which may trigger a domino effect on slab and HRC prices.

Buyer demand for HRC once again moved the market, as demand has consistently been the primary driver capable of shifting prices. However, the impact of this price change is likely to be limited, as there have been no reports of orders following Thursday’s price movement. Prices may rise next week as the market is expected to recover fully and demand may gradually increase. Other information suggests, however, that buyers only need to restock in small quantities, so the demand increase may be short-lived.