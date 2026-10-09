On September 29, the People's Government of Yunnan Province issued the notice on printing and distributing the 15th Five-Year Plan for Regional Coordinated Development of Yunnan Province, which proposes consolidating and enhancing the advantages of traditional industries such as tobacco and energy, strengthening and expanding advantageous resource-based industries dominated by green aluminum, coal-phosphorus chemicals, germanium, and indium in nonferrous and rare precious metals, promoting the quality improvement and upgrading of silicon PV, and fostering the growth of new energy cells, new materials, and advanced equipment manufacturing. It also calls for advancing the digital transformation of manufacturing, building smart factories, and developing intelligent manufacturing. The plan aims to improve the comprehensive transportation network, accelerate the construction of clean thermal power energy bases, optimize the layout of the power grid and natural gas pipeline networks, build key water source projects and large and medium-sized irrigation areas, coordinate the layout of new-type infrastructure, and speed up the construction of the Qujing national-level and Xuanwei provincial-level backbone cold chain logistics bases and the Malong provincial-level logistics hub. It seeks to elevate the development level of the central city cluster of Qilin, Zhanyi, and Malong, promote the coordinated development of Xuanwei with the central urban area, and enhance the comprehensive carrying capacity of surrounding county towns. The plan also aims to improve the public service system and increase the supply of high-quality education, healthcare, cultural, and sports resources. It will improve the commercial circulation system and develop integrated services of commerce, the internet, and logistics.