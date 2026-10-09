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[SMM PV News] Leapting Secures Another Major Deal in the Middle East

Published: Oct 09, 2026 15:25 (GMT+8)

On October 5, 2026, LEAPTING secured another major order in the Middle East market, successfully signing a PV module automated installation contract with an initial installed capacity of approximately 1.5GW, involving about 2.4 million PV modules.

According to the project plan, LEAPTING is expected to deploy automated navigation module installation robots (MMR) and introduce new automated navigation forklift robots (AFR), further expanding the application of robotic automated construction in large-scale PV power plants.

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