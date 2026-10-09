Sungrow has recently signed a contract to supply a 130 megawatt hour BESS for Project Blue, Albania's largest private PV park.

Located in Fier, a city in western Albania, the project currently has a peak solar capacity of 185 megawatts (MW) and will be Albania's largest private PV park once completed. Sungrow will supply 26 PowerTitan 2.0 cells and 13 MVS3460-LS units, using a liquid-cooled energy storage solution to help enhance power grid flexibility. The project is jointly owned and developed by Albanian companies Matrix Konstruksion and Blessed Investment Group, without relying on government subsidies, making it a purely private investment.

In addition, the second phase of the project plans to add 164 MWp of solar capacity and an 80 MW / 180 megawatt hour battery system. Once fully completed, the complex's total PV capacity is expected to reach 349 MWp, with total energy storage capacity reaching 310 megawatt hours.